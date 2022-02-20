Strickland leads Temple against Cincinnati after 27-point game

Temple Owls (14-9, 7-5 AAC) at Cincinnati Bearcats (18-9, 7-6 AAC) Cincinnati; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cincinnati…

Temple Owls (14-9, 7-5 AAC) at Cincinnati Bearcats (18-9, 7-6 AAC)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cincinnati -6.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Temple plays the Cincinnati Bearcats after Tai Strickland scored 27 points in Temple’s 64-57 win over the SMU Mustangs.

The Bearcats are 12-4 on their home court. Cincinnati is second in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 62.6 points while holding opponents to 39.5% shooting.

The Owls have gone 7-5 against AAC opponents. Temple is 6-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Owls won 61-58 in the last matchup on Jan. 26. Damian Dunn led the Owls with 18 points, and David Dejulius led the Bearcats with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejulius is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Bearcats. Jeremiah Davenport is averaging 9.3 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Nick Jourdain is averaging 7.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Owls. Zach Hicks is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Temple.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Owls: 7-3, averaging 66.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

