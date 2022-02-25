Strawbridge leads Alabama State against Alabama A&M after 28-point game

Alabama State Hornets (8-20, 6-9 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (9-16, 8-7 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama State Hornets (8-20, 6-9 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (9-16, 8-7 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State visits the Alabama A&M Bulldogs after Kenny Strawbridge scored 28 points in Alabama State’s 89-78 victory over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-2 in home games. Alabama A&M is 1-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Hornets are 6-9 in SWAC play. Alabama State has a 0-9 record against teams over .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season in SWAC play. The Hornets won the last matchup 59-55 on Jan. 15. Trace Young scored 15 points to help lead the Hornets to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Tucker is averaging 7.8 points and 3.9 assists for the Bulldogs. Jalen Johnson is averaging 15.8 points and seven rebounds over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

Strawbridge is averaging 10.4 points for the Hornets. Juan Reyna is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 63.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 72.8 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.