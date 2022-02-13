Stony Brook visits Maine after Kalnjscek’s 21-point showing

Stony Brook Seawolves (14-10, 6-5 America East) at Maine Black Bears (5-18, 2-10 America East) Bangor, Maine; Sunday, 1 p.m.…

Stony Brook Seawolves (14-10, 6-5 America East) at Maine Black Bears (5-18, 2-10 America East)

Bangor, Maine; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maine -7.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maine hosts the Stony Brook Seawolves after Maks Kalnjscek scored 21 points in Maine’s 73-63 victory against the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The Black Bears are 4-6 in home games. Maine allows 69.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.7 points per game.

The Seawolves have gone 6-5 against America East opponents. Stony Brook ranks eighth in the America East with 11.0 assists per game led by Jahlil Jenkins averaging 2.9.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Seawolves won 80-72 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. Tykei Greene led the Seawolves with 16 points, and Sam Ihekwoaba led the Black Bears with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vukasin Masic is averaging 9.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Black Bears. Kalnjscek is averaging 13.7 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 48.7% over the last 10 games for Maine.

Jenkins is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Seawolves, while averaging 13.5 points and two steals. Anthony Roberts is shooting 40.5% and averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games for Stony Brook.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 2-8, averaging 62.2 points, 25.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Seawolves: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 27.6 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

