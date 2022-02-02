Stony Brook plays Binghamton following Jenkins’ 23-point performance

Binghamton Bearcats (8-10, 5-4 America East) at Stony Brook Seawolves (13-7, 5-2 America East) Stony Brook, New York; Wednesday, 7…

Binghamton Bearcats (8-10, 5-4 America East) at Stony Brook Seawolves (13-7, 5-2 America East)

Stony Brook, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stony Brook -7.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook hosts the Binghamton Bearcats after Jahlil Jenkins scored 23 points in Stony Brook’s 76-69 victory against the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Seawolves have gone 9-2 at home. Stony Brook leads the America East with 72.8 points and is shooting 44.2%.

The Bearcats are 5-4 against America East opponents. Binghamton averages 70.4 points while outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Seawolves won the last matchup 74-71 on Jan. 20. Anthony Roberts scored 25 points points to help lead the Seawolves to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roberts is scoring 14.9 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Seawolves. Jenkins is averaging 13.3 points and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

Tyler Bertram is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, while averaging 9.8 points. Jacob Falko is averaging 17.1 points and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games for Binghamton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 28.1 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 67.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.