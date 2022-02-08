Stony Brook hosts UMass-Lowell following Greene’s 23-point game

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (11-10, 4-6 America East) at Stony Brook Seawolves (13-10, 5-5 America East) Stony Brook, New York; Wednesday,…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (11-10, 4-6 America East) at Stony Brook Seawolves (13-10, 5-5 America East)

Stony Brook, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook plays the UMass-Lowell River Hawks after Tykei Greene scored 23 points in Stony Brook’s 67-65 loss to the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Seawolves have gone 9-4 in home games. Stony Brook allows 72.7 points and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

The River Hawks have gone 4-6 against America East opponents. UMass-Lowell ranks second in the America East allowing 64.7 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The Seawolves and River Hawks match up Wednesday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Roberts is averaging 14.1 points for the Seawolves. Jahlil Jenkins is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

Allin Blunt is averaging 11.8 points for the River Hawks. Kalil Thomas is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 28.7 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

River Hawks: 4-6, averaging 65.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

