Stevenson leads Southern Miss against Western Kentucky after 24-point game

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (14-11, 6-6 C-USA) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-17, 1-9 C-USA) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Monday, 8 p.m. EST…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (14-11, 6-6 C-USA) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-17, 1-9 C-USA)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Miss -12; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss faces the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers after Tyler Stevenson scored 24 points in Southern Miss’ 84-63 loss to the UAB Blazers.

The Golden Eagles have gone 3-5 at home. Southern Miss allows 72.4 points and has been outscored by 9.5 points per game.

The Hilltoppers are 6-6 against conference opponents. Western Kentucky is eighth in C-USA allowing 69.5 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

The Golden Eagles and Hilltoppers square off Monday for the first time in C-USA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stevenson is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. DeAndre Pinckney is averaging 9.0 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

Dayvion McKnight is averaging 14.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists and two steals for the Hilltoppers. Camron Justice is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 1-9, averaging 61.0 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.