OLYMPICS NEWS: Jacobellis gets her gold | Shiffrin shaken by 'letdown' | Shaun White stomps into final | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Stetson takes on Jacksonville…

Stetson takes on Jacksonville State after Swenson’s 20-point game

The Associated Press

February 8, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (16-7, 9-1 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (10-13, 4-6 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson hosts the Jacksonville State Gamecocks after Stephan D. Swenson scored 20 points in Stetson’s 79-75 loss to the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.

The Hatters have gone 6-6 in home games. Stetson is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Gamecocks are 9-1 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville State is third in the ASUN scoring 75.4 points per game and is shooting 46.3%.

The Hatters and Gamecocks square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Johnston is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Hatters. Wheza Panzo is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stetson.

Jalen Finch is averaging 8.9 points and 4.5 assists for the Gamecocks. Darian Adams is averaging 15.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Gamecocks: 9-1, averaging 74.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Lawmakers urge cancellation of multibillion dollar VA logistics system

Federal retirement backlog cracks 30K in first month of 2022

House Democrats press USPS to make bigger commitment on electric vehicles

Army adjusting expectations for first IVAS release

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up