Stetson takes on Jacksonville State after Swenson’s 20-point game

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (16-7, 9-1 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (10-13, 4-6 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson hosts the Jacksonville State Gamecocks after Stephan D. Swenson scored 20 points in Stetson’s 79-75 loss to the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.

The Hatters have gone 6-6 in home games. Stetson is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Gamecocks are 9-1 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville State is third in the ASUN scoring 75.4 points per game and is shooting 46.3%.

The Hatters and Gamecocks square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Johnston is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Hatters. Wheza Panzo is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stetson.

Jalen Finch is averaging 8.9 points and 4.5 assists for the Gamecocks. Darian Adams is averaging 15.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Gamecocks: 9-1, averaging 74.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.