Stetson hosts North Florida after Johnston’s 23-point outing

North Florida Ospreys (10-19, 6-9 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (11-17, 5-10 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson hosts the North Florida Ospreys after Chase Johnston scored 23 points in Stetson’s 75-71 loss to the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Hatters are 7-7 in home games. Stetson averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 6-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Ospreys have gone 6-9 against ASUN opponents. North Florida has a 6-15 record against teams over .500.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Hatters won 68-66 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. Rob Perry led the Hatters with 22 points, and Jose Placer led the Ospreys with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnston is scoring 15.0 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Hatters. Christiaan Jones is averaging 13.1 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 39.5% over the past 10 games for Stetson.

Jarius Hicklen averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Ospreys, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Placer is shooting 50.0% and averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games for North Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Ospreys: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.