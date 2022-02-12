OLYMPIC NEWS: Figure skating drama on TV tonight | Monday's gold medals | US women to face Canada in hockey final | Skater Valieva cleared to compete | 'Tao-Tao' brings gold to China
Stetson beats No. 22 FGCU women, snaps Eagles’ ASUN streak

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 9:49 PM

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Yazz Wazeerud-Din scored 15 points, Kiya Turner added 14 points and a career-high tying 11 rebounds and Stetson beat No. 22 Florida Gulf Coast 58-55 on Saturday to snap the Eagles’ 33-game win streak in ASUN play.

Stetson (15-10, 8-4), which snapped a 10-game skid against FGCU, has won seven in a row since a 71-48 home loss to the Eagles on Jan. 19.

Turner scored six consecutive points — as FGCU went scoreless for 3-plus minutes — to give the Hatters a 56-53 lead when she scooped in a runner in the lane with about a minute left. FGCU’s Karli Seay knifed into the paint and dropped in a high-arcing layup with 46 seconds remaining but Tatiana Streun scored from the right block to cap the scoring about 20 seconds later.

FGCU (22-2, 11-1) had its 15-game win streak snapped and lost for just the fifth time in 25 all-time games against the Hatters.

Kendall Spray and Tishara Morehouse scored 12 points apiece for the Eagles. Morehouse made just 4 of 15 from the field, including 1 of 8 from 3-point range, and 3 of 7 from the free-throw line.

Streun finished with eight points, nine rebounds and two steals.

Stetson shot 45% (24 of 53) overall while the Eagles made 20 of 67 (30%) from the field and just 7 of 44 (16%) from 3-point range.

