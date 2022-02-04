OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Workout while watching the Olympics | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Meet local Olympians
Stephens scores 20 to lead VMI over Western Carolina 76-69

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 8:43 PM

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Jake Stephens had 20 points and 12 rebounds as VMI topped Western Carolina 76-69 on Friday night, overcoming a triple-double by Western Carolina’s Nick Robinson.

Robinson had 19 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

Trey Bonham had 19 points and six rebounds for VMI (14-10, 7-5 Southern Conference). Honor Huff added 17 points and six rebounds.

Tyler Harris added 18 points and Joe Petrakis had 17 points for Western Carolina (9-15, 3-8).

