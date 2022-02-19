OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Free skate world record shattered | Top photos
Stephens leads VMI against Chattanooga after 39-point performance

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 2:22 AM

VMI Keydets (15-12, 8-7 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (22-6, 12-3 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chattanooga -9; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: VMI visits the Chattanooga Mocs after Jake Stephens scored 39 points in VMI’s 100-99 overtime loss to the Samford Bulldogs.

The Mocs are 11-2 in home games. Chattanooga ranks fifth in the SoCon in rebounding with 32.8 rebounds. Silvio De Sousa leads the Mocs with 6.9 boards.

The Keydets are 8-7 in SoCon play. VMI ranks ninth in the SoCon with 7.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Sean Conway averaging 1.7.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Mocs won 78-74 in the last matchup on Jan. 22. Malachi Smith led the Mocs with 25 points, and Honor Huff led the Keydets with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is averaging 20.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Mocs. David Jean-Baptiste is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

Stephens is shooting 55.9% and averaging 19.8 points for the Keydets. Kamdyn Curfman is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for VMI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 8-2, averaging 71.8 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Keydets: 6-4, averaging 82.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

