Stephens leads Indiana State against Drake after 21-point showing

The Associated Press

February 20, 2022, 1:42 AM

Indiana State Sycamores (11-15, 4-11 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (18-9, 10-5 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State plays the Drake Bulldogs after Kailex Stephens scored 21 points in Indiana State’s 76-72 loss to the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Bulldogs are 12-3 on their home court. Drake is fourth in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 66.6 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

The Sycamores are 4-11 against MVC opponents. Indiana State is seventh in the MVC scoring 71.3 points per game and is shooting 44.1%.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bulldogs won the last meeting 85-67 on Feb. 3. Tremell Murphy scored 15 points points to help lead the Bulldogs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: D.J. Wilkins is averaging 10.2 points for the Bulldogs. Tucker DeVries is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Drake.

Cooper Neese is shooting 41.1% and averaging 16.2 points for the Sycamores. Cameron Henry is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Sycamores: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

