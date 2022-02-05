OLYMPICS NEWS: Wüst makes Olympic history | American maps out halfpipe trick that might be winner | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Meet local Olympians
Stephen F. Austin tops Dixie State 81-52

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 5:55 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Jaylin Jackson-Posey had 17 points off the bench to lead Stephen F. Austin to an 81-52 win over Dixie State on Saturday.

David Kachelries had 17 points and six rebounds for Stephen F. Austin (15-8, 7-4 Western Athletic Conference). Calvin Solomon added 14 points.

The Trailblazers’ 27.1 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Stephen F. Austin opponent this season.

Dancell Leter had 13 points for the Trailblazers (11-12, 4-6). Cameron Gooden added 12 points.

