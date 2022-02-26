CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Charles Co. schools end mask mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | 'Vile' comments over mask stance | Latest COVID-19 cases
Stephen F. Austin defeats Abilene Christian 73-71

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 9:02 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Gavin Kensmil had 19 points to lead five Stephen F. Austin players in double figures as the Lumberjacks extended their win streak to eight games, narrowly beating Abilene Christian 73-71 on Saturday.

Sadaidriene Hall added 15 points for the Lumberjacks. Calvin Solomon chipped in 10, Jaylin Jackson-Posey scored 10 and Derrick Tezeno had 10. Hall also had seven rebounds, while Solomon posted seven rebounds.

Coryon Mason had 19 points for the Wildcats (18-9, 9-7 Western Athletic Conference). Airion Simmons added 17 points. Tobias Cameron had 10 points and six rebounds.

The Lumberjacks also defeated Abilene Christian 64-58 on Jan. 6.

___

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

