Steele leads Abilene Christian over Lamar 77-42

The Associated Press

February 24, 2022, 10:37 PM

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Cameron Steele came off the bench to tally 16 points to carry Abilene Christian to a 77-42 win over Lamar on Thursday night.

Immanuel Allen had 10 points for Abilene Christian (18-8, 9-6 Western Athletic Conference). Damien Daniels added seven assists and five steals.

Corey Nickerson had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Cardinals (2-24, 0-13), who have now lost 17 straight games. Brock McClure added eight rebounds.

The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the Cardinals this season. Abilene Christian defeated Lamar 85-82 on Jan. 29.

