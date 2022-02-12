OLYMPIC NEWS: Figure skating drama on TV tonight | Monday's gold medals | US women to face Canada in hockey final | Skater Valieva cleared to compete | 'Tao-Tao' brings gold to China
Stapleton scores 16 to lead Radford over Hampton 60-54

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 8:10 PM

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Artese Stapleton came off the bench to score 16 points to lift Radford to a 60-54 win over Hampton on Saturday.

Shaquan Jules had 10 rebounds for the Highlanders (8-16, 4-8 Big South Conference), who snapped a four-game road losing streak. Bryan Hart added seven rebounds.

Marquis Godwin had 13 points for the Pirates (7-16, 3-9). DeAngelo Epps added 11 points. Najee Garvin had nine rebounds.

The Highlanders improve to 2-0 against the Pirates this season. Radford defeated Hampton 54-51 on Jan. 19.

