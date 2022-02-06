Stanford hosts Washington following Bey’s 20-point showing

Washington Huskies (12-9, 7-3 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (13-8, 6-5 Pac-12) Stanford, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Washington Huskies (12-9, 7-3 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (13-8, 6-5 Pac-12)

Stanford, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stanford -4.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits the Stanford Cardinal after Jamal Bey scored 20 points in Washington’s 84-61 victory over the California Golden Bears.

The Cardinal are 9-2 on their home court. Stanford ranks eighth in the Pac-12 shooting 33.2% from downtown, led by Isa Silver shooting 54.2% from 3-point range.

The Huskies are 7-3 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington ranks seventh in the Pac-12 scoring 29.6 points per game in the paint led by Terrell Brown Jr. averaging 12.0.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Huskies won 67-64 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Brown led the Huskies with 25 points, and Brandon Angel led the Cardinal with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ingram Harrison is shooting 39.0% and averaging 11.0 points for the Cardinal. Spencer Jones is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Stanford.

Bey is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 8.7 points and 1.5 steals. Brown is averaging 13.6 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 6-4, averaging 64.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Huskies: 7-3, averaging 70.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

