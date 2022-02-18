St. Thomas visits South Dakota State after Wilson’s 21-point showing

Saint Thomas Tommies (8-18, 2-12 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (24-4, 15-0 Summit) Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Saint Thomas Tommies (8-18, 2-12 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (24-4, 15-0 Summit)

Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State hosts the Saint Thomas Tommies after Doug Wilson scored 21 points in South Dakota State’s 91-66 victory over the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Jackrabbits have gone 14-0 at home. South Dakota State is the top team in the Summit shooting 45.3% from downtown, led by Alex Arians shooting 52.3% from 3-point range.

The Tommies are 2-12 in Summit play. St. Thomas averages 7.6 turnovers per game and is 7-12 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams play for the second time this season in Summit play. The Jackrabbits won the last meeting 92-77 on Jan. 21. Arians scored 20 points points to help lead the Jackrabbits to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is averaging 15.5 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Baylor Scheierman is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

Anders Nelson is averaging 14.4 points for the Tommies. Parker Bjorklund is averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games for St. Thomas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 10-0, averaging 85.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 54.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Tommies: 0-10, averaging 66.3 points, 23.5 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.