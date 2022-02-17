St. Thomas visits South Dakota following Archambault’s 25-point outing

Saint Thomas Tommies (8-17, 2-11 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (15-10, 8-6 Summit) Vermillion, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Saint Thomas Tommies (8-17, 2-11 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (15-10, 8-6 Summit)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Dakota -10; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota hosts the Saint Thomas Tommies after Mason Archambault scored 25 points in South Dakota’s 84-76 win against the Denver Pioneers.

The Coyotes have gone 9-4 in home games. South Dakota is fifth in the Summit with 32.4 points per game in the paint led by Hunter Goodrick averaging 0.6.

The Tommies are 2-11 against Summit opponents. St. Thomas is 7-11 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 7.6 turnovers per game.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Coyotes won the last meeting 90-79 on Jan. 23. Archambault scored 27 points points to help lead the Coyotes to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Goodrick is averaging seven points and 7.5 rebounds for the Coyotes. Archambault is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

Anders Nelson is averaging 14.9 points for the Tommies. Parker Bjorklund is averaging 13.4 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for St. Thomas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 7-3, averaging 81.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 3.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Tommies: 0-10, averaging 66.9 points, 23.8 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

