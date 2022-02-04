St. Thomas visits Oral Roberts after Abmas’ 33-point game

Saint Thomas Tommies (8-13, 2-7 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (15-8, 9-3 Summit) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Saint Thomas Tommies (8-13, 2-7 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (15-8, 9-3 Summit)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts plays the Saint Thomas Tommies after Max Abmas scored 33 points in Oral Roberts’ 90-85 loss to the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Golden Eagles are 8-3 in home games. Oral Roberts is fourth in college basketball with 28.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Francis Lacis averaging 5.1.

The Tommies are 2-7 in conference play. St. Thomas has a 2-12 record against teams over .500.

The teams play for the second time this season in Summit play. The Golden Eagles won the last meeting 81-66 on Jan. 7. Abmas scored 38 points points to help lead the Golden Eagles to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abmas is averaging 23.6 points and 3.7 assists for the Golden Eagles. Issac McBride is averaging 11 points over the past 10 games for Oral Roberts.

Anders Nelson is averaging 16.2 points and 3.2 assists for the Tommies. Riley Miller is averaging 13.4 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 37.1% over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 86.7 points, 37.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Tommies: 3-7, averaging 71.0 points, 24.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.