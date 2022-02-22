CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test COVID treatments | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » College Basketball » St. Thomas visits North…

St. Thomas visits North Dakota following Miller’s 27-point game

The Associated Press

February 22, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Saint Thomas Tommies (8-19, 2-13 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (6-23, 2-14 Summit)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Dakota -1.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas visits the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks after Riley Miller scored 27 points in St. Thomas’ 79-60 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Fightin’ Hawks have gone 4-9 in home games. North Dakota is 3-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

The Tommies are 2-13 against Summit opponents. St. Thomas is sixth in the Summit shooting 35.4% from deep. Parker Bjorklund leads the Tommies shooting 45.5% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Fightin’ Hawks won 78-70 in the last matchup on Feb. 11. Paul Bruns led the Fightin’ Hawks with 22 points, and Miller led the Tommies with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruns is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks. Ethan Igbanugo is averaging 10.5 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

Miller is averaging 15.7 points for the Tommies. Ryan Lindberg is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 2-8, averaging 71.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 3.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Tommies: 0-10, averaging 64.6 points, 24.8 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

Security is the name of the game in DevOps, federal tech leaders say

Time to reel in the growing number of supply chain risk management initiatives?

IRS plans pivot to Login.gov, lets users create online accounts without facial recognition

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up