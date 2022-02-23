CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » College Basketball » St. Thomas plays Denver…

St. Thomas plays Denver on 6-game home skid

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Denver Pioneers (9-20, 5-11 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (9-19, 3-13 Summit)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas hosts Denver looking to stop its six-game home slide.

The Tommies have gone 4-7 in home games. St. Thomas is seventh in the Summit at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 74.8 points while holding opponents to 48.5% shooting.

The Pioneers are 5-11 in Summit play. Denver is seventh in the Summit with 11.9 assists per game led by KJ Hunt Jr. averaging 3.5.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Summit play. The Pioneers won the last meeting 75-74 on Dec. 22. Coban Porter scored 22 points to help lead the Pioneers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Parker Bjorklund is averaging 12.8 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Tommies. Riley Miller is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

Hunt is scoring 15.5 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Pioneers. Porter is averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 1-9, averaging 65.1 points, 26.0 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

USPS opts for mostly gas-powered vehicle fleet over Biden administration's objections

Army National Guard once again seeing less demand as COVID enters new phase

OPM facing schedule delays, budget overruns for its trust fund modernization initiative

Army seeing some progress in its digital transformation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up