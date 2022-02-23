St. Thomas plays Denver on 6-game home skid

Denver Pioneers (9-20, 5-11 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (9-19, 3-13 Summit) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Denver Pioneers (9-20, 5-11 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (9-19, 3-13 Summit)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas hosts Denver looking to stop its six-game home slide.

The Tommies have gone 4-7 in home games. St. Thomas is seventh in the Summit at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 74.8 points while holding opponents to 48.5% shooting.

The Pioneers are 5-11 in Summit play. Denver is seventh in the Summit with 11.9 assists per game led by KJ Hunt Jr. averaging 3.5.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Summit play. The Pioneers won the last meeting 75-74 on Dec. 22. Coban Porter scored 22 points to help lead the Pioneers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Parker Bjorklund is averaging 12.8 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Tommies. Riley Miller is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

Hunt is scoring 15.5 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Pioneers. Porter is averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 1-9, averaging 65.1 points, 26.0 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.