St. Hilaire leads New Orleans against SE Louisiana after 27-point performance

New Orleans Privateers (16-9, 9-1 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (15-13, 7-4 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

New Orleans Privateers (16-9, 9-1 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (15-13, 7-4 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits the SE Louisiana Lions after Derek St. Hilaire scored 27 points in New Orleans’ 88-75 victory against the McNeese Cowboys.

The Lions are 8-2 in home games. SE Louisiana leads the Southland shooting 36.1% from downtown, led by Gage Larvadain shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Privateers are 9-1 in conference games. New Orleans scores 77.3 points while outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Privateers won 78-72 in the last matchup on Jan. 21. St. Hilaire led the Privateers with 19 points, and Gus Okafor led the Lions with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Okafor is shooting 44.2% and averaging 15.0 points for the Lions. Jalyn Hinton is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

St. Hilaire is shooting 45.9% and averaging 20.8 points for the Privateers. Kmani Doughty is averaging one made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 83.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points per game.

Privateers: 9-1, averaging 80.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

