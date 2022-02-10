OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
St. Francis (Pa.) tops Fairleigh Dickinson 78-65

The Associated Press

February 10, 2022, 9:48 PM

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Brad McCabe had a career-high 21 points as St. Francis (Pa.) topped Fairleigh Dickinson 78-65 on Thursday night.

McCabe shot 5 for 6 from deep.

Ramiir Dixon-Conover had 17 points and eight rebounds for St. Francis (8-16, 4-9 Northeast Conference), which broke its four-game losing streak. Josh Cohen added 16 points and three blocks, and Maxwell Land had 13 points.

Anquan Hill had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Knights (2-18, 2-8). Brandon Rush added 14 points and Ansley Almonor had 12 points.

The Red Flash evened the season series against the Knights. Fairleigh Dickinson defeated St. Francis 70-62 on Dec. 31.

