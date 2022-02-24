CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » St. Francis (Pa.) defeats…

St. Francis (Pa.) defeats Central Connecticut 79-63

The Associated Press

February 24, 2022, 9:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Maxwell Land matched his career high with 20 points as St. Francis (Pa.) defeated Central Connecticut 79-63 on Thursday night.

Land hit 6 of 8 3-pointers.

Josh Cohen had 19 points and eight rebounds for St. Francis (9-19, 5-12 Northeast Conference). Mark Flagg added 14 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Brad McCabe had 13 points and nine rebounds.

Nigel Scantlebury scored a career-high 30 points for the Blue Devils (7-22, 4-12), whose losing streak reached four games. Tre Mitchell added 15 points.

The Red Flash improve to 2-0 against the Blue Devils for the season. St. Francis defeated Central Connecticut 68-67 on Jan. 21.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

CMMC Accreditation Body looks ahead to voluntary assessments, growing ‘ecosystem’

Here's what you did not know about contract award protests

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

Zero trust will be 'incomplete experiment' without prompt follow-up, report says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up