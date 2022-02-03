OLYMPICS NEWS: Olympic spotlight back on China | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians | Czechs beat China in women's hockey | Olympic torch relay passes by Great Wall
Home » College Basketball » St. Francis (N.Y.) beats…

St. Francis (N.Y.) beats Fairleigh Dickinson 81-64

The Associated Press

February 3, 2022, 9:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Patrick Emilien and Michael Cubbage scored 20 points apiece as St. Francis (N.Y.) got past Fairleigh Dickinson 81-64 on Thursday night.

Larry Moreno had 14 points for St. Francis (7-15, 4-7 Northeast Conference). Rob Higgins added 11 points and Cubbage also had 11 rebounds.

Brandon Rush had 17 points for the Knights (2-16, 2-6). John Square Jr. added four blocks.

The Terriers improve to 2-0 against the Knights on the season. St. Francis defeated Fairleigh Dickinson 80-78 on Jan. 21.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

Keeping women in government takes reimagining solutions

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

OPM shares performance management tips for a hybrid workplace

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up