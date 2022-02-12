OLYMPIC NEWS: No Anderson, Marino in big air finals | Monday's gold medals | US women to face Canada in hockey final | Skater Valieva cleared to compete | Photos
St. Francis defeats Central Connecticut 67-50

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 3:56 PM

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Larry Moreno had a career-high 23 points as St. Francis of New York defeated Central Connecticut 67-50 on Saturday.

Rob Higgins had 12 points for St. Francis (8-17, 5-9 Northeast Conference). Patrick Emilien added seven rebounds. Tedrick Wilcox Jr. had six rebounds.

Nigel Scantlebury had 18 points for the Blue Devils (7-19, 4-9). Stephane Ayangma added 10 points. Tre Mitchell had eight rebounds.

The Terriers evened the season series against the Blue Devils. Central Connecticut defeated St. Francis 67-55 on Dec. 31.

