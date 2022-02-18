OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | American-born Gu wins 3rd medal at Olympics | US men's curling lose in semifinals | Russian skater in doping scandal stumbles to 4th | Top photos
Squire leads Portland St. past N. Arizona 68-67

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 12:23 AM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damion Squire posted 19 points as Portland State narrowly beat Northern Arizona 68-67 on Thursday night.

Khalid Thomas had 15 points for Portland State (9-15, 7-9 Big Sky Conference). Michael Carter III added 14 points. Ezekiel Alley had 13 points.

Jalen Cone had 19 points for the Lumberjacks (9-17, 5-10). He also had eight turnovers but only two assists. Keith Haymon added 13 points and eight rebounds. Jay Green had 11 points.

The Vikings improve to 2-0 against the Lumberjacks this season. Portland State defeated Northern Arizona 97-76 on Jan. 29.

