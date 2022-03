College Basketball Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at HOFSTRA 5½ Charleston (SC) at NORTH CAROLINA 7 Syracuse at FORDHAM 2½ UMass…

College Basketball Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at HOFSTRA 5½ Charleston (SC) at NORTH CAROLINA 7 Syracuse at FORDHAM 2½ UMass at HOWARD 10½ South Carolina State at NORFOLK STATE 8½ North Carolina Central at COPPIN STATE 10½ Delaware State at IOWA 10½ Northwestern at MORGAN STATE 3½ Maryland-Eastern Shore at PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 3½ Jackson State at GRAMBLING 7½ Bethune-Cookman at TEXAS SOUTHERN 6½ Alcorn State San Diego State 1½ at WYOMING at TEXAS TECH 12½ Kansas State at SOUTHERN 9½ Florida A&M Baylor 1 at TEXAS at FRESNO STATE 10½ New Mexico UCLA 10½ at WASHINGTON Washington State 8 at OREGON STATE NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Minnesota 1 (OFF) at CLEVELAND at ORLANDO 1½ (229) Indiana Toronto 2½ (OFF) at BROOKLYN at MIAMI 3½ (225½) Chicago at MILWAUKEE 10 (241) Charlotte at MEMPHIS 9 (OFF) San Antonio Sacramento 4½ (OFF) at OKLAHOMA CITY NHL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at WASHINGTON -126 Toronto +105 at NEW JERSEY -111 Vancouver -108 Boston -137 at LOS ANGELES +114

