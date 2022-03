College Basketball Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG UConn 11 at GEORGETOWN at HOUSTON 10 SMU at QUINNIPIAC 3½ Canisius Monmouth 1½…

College Basketball Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG UConn 11 at GEORGETOWN at HOUSTON 10 SMU at QUINNIPIAC 3½ Canisius Monmouth 1½ at SIENA Illinois 1 at MICHIGAN at MANHATTAN 1½ Fairfield at GEORGE MASON 10 George Washington at MEMPHIS 8½ Wichita State at TEMPLE 2½ Tulane Ohio State 4½ at MARYLAND at UNC GREENSBORO 4 East Tennessee State Montana State 1½ at MONTANA Saint John’s (NY) 1½ at DEPAUL Indiana 2½ at MINNESOTA at PENN STATE 10½ Nebraska NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Philadelphia 7 (215½) at NEW YORK at PHOENIX 1 (227½) Utah Boston 7 (223½) at INDIANA LA Clippers 7 (229½) at HOUSTON at CHARLOTTE 10 (226½) Detroit at GOLDEN STATE 4 (219½) Dallas Denver 8 (230½) at PORTLAND at LA LAKERS 2 (225½) New Orleans NHL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at CAROLINA -205 Edmonton +168 at DALLAS -260 Buffalo +210 St. Louis -194 at CHICAGO +160 Winnipeg -240 at ARIZONA +195 Pittsburgh -200 at COLUMBUS +164 at N.Y RANGERS OFF Vancouver OFF at ANAHEIM OFF N.Y Islanders OFF at SAN JOSE -127 Seattle +105

