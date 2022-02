College Basketball Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Purdue 3 at MICHIGAN STATE at TOLEDO 13½ Miami (OH) at NORTHEASTERN 5 Elon…

College Basketball Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Purdue 3 at MICHIGAN STATE at TOLEDO 13½ Miami (OH) at NORTHEASTERN 5 Elon Florida 10 at GEORGIA at OKLAHOMA 3½ Oklahoma State at RHODE ISLAND 11 Duquesne at MARQUETTE 9 Butler at MISSISSIPPI STATE 6½ Vanderbilt at DETROIT MERCY 3½ Purdue Fort Wayne Furman 7½ at CITADEL North Carolina 4 at NC STATE Pennsylvania 1½ at DARTMOUTH at HOFSTRA 17½ William & Mary Yale 2 at CORNELL North Dakota State 10 at NORTH DAKOTA Texas 3 at WEST VIRGINIA at ARKANSAS 2 Kentucky at BUFFALO 15½ Northern Illinois at ARKANSAS 2 Kentucky Dayton 9 at LA SALLE at KANSAS STATE 3 Iowa State at DAVIDSON 11½ Fordham New Mexico State 16½ at CHICAGO STATE at OAKLAND 1½ Cleveland State Clemson 1 at BOSTON COLLEGE at WESTERN ILLINOIS 7½ Denver at MIAMI 1½ Virginia Tech at BALL STATE 8 Eastern Michigan at OLE MISS 2½ Texas A&M at CHARLOTTE 1 Florida Atlantic at CHATTANOOGA 9½ Samford at ILLINOIS STATE 3 Indiana State at NORTH TEXAS 5½ Louisiana Tech Towson 5½ at JMU at DELAWARE 5½ UNC Wilmington CSU Fullerton 3½ at UCSD at UTAH VALLEY 6 Cal Baptist Weber State 7½ at NORTHERN ARIZONA at NEW MEXICO 8 Air Force at DRAKE 6 Southern Illinois at DREXEL 3 Charleston (SC) at EAST CAROLINA 1½ Tulsa UCLA 15 at OREGON STATE at TENNESSEE 3½ Auburn at VIRGINIA 7½ Florida State VCU 5½ at UMASS Morehead State 9½ at SIU-EDWARDSVILLE Austin Peay 7½ at EASTERN ILLINOIS Green Bay 5½ at IUPUI Missouri State 12½ at EVANSVILLE at SFA 4½ Abilene Christian Murray State 11 at SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE at SANTA CLARA 11 Portland at NOTRE DAME 10 Georgia Tech San Francisco 12 at SAN DIEGO at BOWLING GREEN 8½ Western Michigan Duke 7 at SYRACUSE Saint Bonaventure 5½ at SAINT JOSEPH’S (PA) Loyola Chicago 2 at NORTHERN IOWA Washington State 4 at WASHINGTON at BELMONT 15½ Tennessee State Texas Tech 5½ at TCU at BROWN 15½ Columbia at ALABAMA 10½ South Carolina at WAKE FOREST 9 Louisville at WRIGHT STATE 12 Robert Morris at WOFFORD 8½ Mercer at RICE 13½ Southern Miss at OLD DOMINION 8 Florida International at MIDDLE TENNESSEE 3 Western Kentucky Kent State 9½ at CENTRAL MICHIGAN at CINCINNATI 13 South Florida at NORTHERN KENTUCKY 6 Youngstown State VMI 5 at WESTERN CAROLINA at LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (CA) 6 Pacific (CA) at TARLETON STATE 12½ Lamar at NORTHERN COLORADO 11½ Idaho at UC RIVERSIDE 1 UCSB at UC DAVIS 9½ CSU Northridge at GRAND CANYON 6 Sam Houston Arizona 10½ at COLORADO at UIC 6 Milwaukee at ORAL ROBERTS 6 South Dakota at WYOMING 7½ Nevada at BAYLOR 3 Kansas at BYU 16½ Pepperdine South Dakota State 6½ at UMKC at BRADLEY 10½ Valparaiso at ST. THOMAS 6 Omaha at LSU 13 Missouri Stanford 1 at CAL at TENNESSEE TECH 7 UT Martin at PROVIDENCE 5 Creighton Seattle U 4½ at DIXIE STATE UAB 6½ at UTEP Gonzaga 11 at SAINT MARY’S (CA) at OREGON 2 USC Eastern Washington 4½ at SACRAMENTO STATE at PORTLAND STATE 7½ Idaho State at UTAH 3 Arizona State Boise State 1 at UNLV at UTAH STATE 2½ Colorado State at UC IRVINE 7 Long Beach State at HAWAII 5½ CSU Bakersfield NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Boston 10½ (215) at DETROIT at ATLANTA 2 (OFF) Toronto at MIAMI 7½ (224) San Antonio at CLEVELAND 7 (OFF) Washington Memphis ½ (236) at CHICAGO at MILWAUKEE 9½ (234) Brooklyn at DENVER 9 (235½) Sacramento NHL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Washington -188 at PHILADELPHIA +155 at FLORIDA -205 Edmonton +172 at PITTSBURGH -176 N.Y Rangers +146 at OTTAWA -138 Montreal +115 Tampa Bay -152 at NASHVILLE +126 at DETROIT OFF Toronto OFF Boston -154 at SAN JOSE +128 Colorado -126 at LAS VEGAS +105 at CALGARY -130 Minnesota +108 at LOS ANGELES -113 N.Y Islanders -106

