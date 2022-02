College Basketball Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at OHIO 7½ Akron at PENN STATE 2½ Northwestern at MARIST 6½ Manhattan at…

College Basketball Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at OHIO 7½ Akron at PENN STATE 2½ Northwestern at MARIST 6½ Manhattan at IONA 15½ Canisius at RICHMOND 2½ Saint Louis at GEORGIA SOUTHERN 3½ UL Monroe at GEORGIA STATE 6½ Louisiana Coastal Carolina 7½ at LITTLE ROCK at ARKANSAS STATE 2½ Appalachian State at SOUTH ALABAMA 8½ UT Arlington Texas State 1½ at TROY Iowa 11½ at NEBRASKA at SAN DIEGO STATE 22½ San Jose State NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA 7 (216½) Oklahoma City San Antonio 1½ (225) at WASHINGTON Toronto 2 (226) at CHARLOTTE at ORLANDO 4 (228½) Houston Miami 4½ (211) at NEW YORK Philadelphia 1 (227) at MINNESOTA at UTAH 6 (216½) Dallas at PHOENIX 7½ (225) New Orleans at LA LAKERS 1½ (223½) LA Clippers FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG NHL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at CAROLINA -280 Columbus +225 at ST. LOUIS -280 Buffalo +225 at CHICAGO -142 New Jersey +120 at COLORADO -255 Winnipeg +205 Las Vegas -245 at ARIZONA +198 at ANAHEIM -120 Los Angeles +100

