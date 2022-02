College Basketball Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at NORTHEASTERN 9 William & Mary at OAKLAND 6 Purdue Fort Wayne at MIDDLE…

College Basketball Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at NORTHEASTERN 9 William & Mary at OAKLAND 6 Purdue Fort Wayne at MIDDLE TENNESSEE 9½ Marshall at INDIANA 7 Maryland at HOFSTRA 13 Elon at MEMPHIS 12 Temple at TARLETON STATE 7 UT Rio Grande Valley at SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE 6½ UT Martin Buffalo 11½ at NORTHERN ILLINOIS at UMKC 3 South Dakota South Dakota State 3½ at ORAL ROBERTS at UIC 8 Green Bay at ABILENE CHRISTIAN 17 Lamar DePaul 2½ at GEORGETOWN NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Cleveland 9 (211½) at DETROIT Boston 6½ (213½) at BROOKLYN at CHICAGO 3½ (234½) Atlanta Memphis 3 (239) at MINNESOTA Phoenix 10 (215) at OKLAHOMA CITY Denver 4½ (231½) at SACRAMENTO Golden State 9 (223½) at PORTLAND NHL Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at TORONTO -137 Minnesota +114 at FLORIDA -345 Columbus +270 at N.Y RANGERS -118 Washington -102 at PITTSBURGH -345 New Jersey +270 at NASHVILLE -146 Dallas +122 Calgary -182 at VANCOUVER +150 Boston -250 at SEATTLE +202 New York -111 at SAN JOSE -110

