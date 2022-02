College Basketball Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Mississippi State 2½ at SOUTH CAROLINA at SAINT JOHN’S (NY) 5 Creighton at TEXAS…

College Basketball Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Mississippi State 2½ at SOUTH CAROLINA at SAINT JOHN’S (NY) 5 Creighton at TEXAS 9 TCU Chattanooga 3½ at EAST TENNESSEE STATE at NOTRE DAME 4 Syracuse at MERCER 7 Citadel Wofford 1½ at VMI at TOWSON 10½ JMU Duke 4½ at VIRGINIA Davidson 8½ at DUQUESNE Louisiana 1 at GEORGIA SOUTHERN Northern Iowa 5 at INDIANA STATE at PROVIDENCE 1½ Xavier Drake 5½ at VALPARAISO at UNC GREENSBORO 11 Western Carolina at IOWA STATE 5 West Virginia at NC STATE 6 Boston College Wake Forest 1½ at CLEMSON at DAYTON 13 UMass at GEORGIA STATE 11½ UL Monroe at FORDHAM 4 La Salle at TROY 4 UT Arlington at EAST CAROLINA 7 South Florida at VCU 5½ George Mason Appalachian State 7½ at LITTLE ROCK at SOUTH ALABAMA 3½ Texas State at ARKANSAS STATE 1½ Coastal Carolina at MISSOURI STATE 5½ Bradley at SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 6 Illinois State at LOYOLA CHICAGO 21 Evansville Furman 5½ at SAMFORD Houston 7½ at TULANE at SMU 11 Tulsa Grand Canyon 14 at CHICAGO STATE at AUBURN 16 Ole Miss Virginia Tech 5½ at GEORGIA TECH at UCF 3 Cincinnati Wisconsin 5 at MINNESOTA at KENTUCKY 7½ LSU at COLORADO STATE 6 Wyoming at WASHINGTON STATE 8 Washington FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG NHL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at MONTREAL OFF Buffalo OFF Colorado -320 at DETROIT +255 at TAMPA BAY -196 Edmonton +162 at DALLAS -160 Winnipeg +132 Los Angeles -235 at ARIZONA +190

