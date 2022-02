College Basketball Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Buffalo 5½ at MIAMI (OH) at AKRON 7½ Bowling Green Richmond 5½ at GEORGE…

Listen now to WTOP News

College Basketball Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Buffalo 5½ at MIAMI (OH) at AKRON 7½ Bowling Green Richmond 5½ at GEORGE WASHINGTON at IOWA 6½ Michigan State at SAINT BONAVENTURE 8 Rhode Island Tennessee 10 at MISSOURI at NORTHEASTERN 1 Charleston (SC) Toledo 11½ at WESTERN MICHIGAN at TEXAS TECH 10 Oklahoma at NORTHWESTERN 11 Nebraska at SAINT LOUIS 11½ Saint Joseph’s (PA) at UCONN 1 Villanova Fresno State 7 at AIR FORCE at UTAH STATE 12 New Mexico CSU Bakersfield 1 at CAL POLY FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG NHL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line St. Louis -205 at PHILADELPHIA +168 Minnesota -184 at OTTAWA +152 Toronto -172 at COLUMBUS +142 at FLORIDA -192 Nashville +158 at ANAHEIM -134 San Jose +112 New York -160 at SEATTLE +132

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.