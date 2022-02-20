CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. COVID-19 numbers decline | Virginia counties update mask rules | Business owners react to mask mandate expiring | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

February 20, 2022, 6:09 PM

College Basketball
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at MARYLAND Penn State
at SYRACUSE Georgia Tech
at NORTH CAROLINA 10 Louisville
at MIDDLE TENNESSEE UTEP
Florida State at BOSTON COLLEGE
at OHIO STATE Indiana
at SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 10 Eastern Illinois
at VALPARAISO Evansville
Southern Utah at NORTHERN ARIZONA
at TCU West Virginia
at NORTHERN COLORADO 12½ Idaho State
at SAMFORD Citadel
Marshall at SOUTHERN MISS
Loyola Chicago at ILLINOIS STATE
at DRAKE 11½ Indiana State
Baylor 5 at OKLAHOMA STATE
San Francisco 13½ at PACIFIC (CA)
at UCLA 15 Arizona State
New Mexico State at SEATTLE U
NHL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Colorado -172 at BOSTON +142
Carolina -200 at PHILADELPHIA +164
at CALGARY -235 Winnipeg +190
Toronto -280 at MONTREAL +225
at VANCOUVER -178 Seattle +146

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

