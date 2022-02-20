|College Basketball
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at MARYLAND
|2½
|Penn
|State
|at SYRACUSE
|8½
|Georgia
|Tech
|at NORTH CAROLINA
|10
|Louisville
|at MIDDLE TENNESSEE
|5½
|UTEP
|Florida State
|1½
|at
|BOSTON
|COLLEGE
|at OHIO STATE
|6½
|Indiana
|at SIU-EDWARDSVILLE
|10
|Eastern
|Illinois
|at VALPARAISO
|9½
|Evansville
|Southern Utah
|5½
|at
|NORTHERN
|ARIZONA
|at TCU
|3½
|West
|Virginia
|at NORTHERN COLORADO
|12½
|Idaho
|State
|at SAMFORD
|6½
|Citadel
|Marshall
|5½
|at
|SOUTHERN
|MISS
|Loyola Chicago
|8½
|at
|ILLINOIS
|STATE
|at DRAKE
|11½
|Indiana
|State
|Baylor
|5
|at
|OKLAHOMA
|STATE
|San Francisco
|13½
|at
|PACIFIC
|(CA)
|at UCLA
|15
|Arizona
|State
|New Mexico State
|1½
|at
|SEATTLE
|U
|NHL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Colorado
|-172
|at
|BOSTON
|+142
|Carolina
|-200
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+164
|at CALGARY
|-235
|Winnipeg
|+190
|Toronto
|-280
|at
|MONTREAL
|+225
|at VANCOUVER
|-178
|Seattle
|+146
