|College Basketball
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at IONA
|12½
|Fairfield
|Providence
|3½
|at
|BUTLER
|at PURDUE
|12
|Rutgers
|Houston
|7½
|at
|WICHITA
|STATE
|Wright State
|1½
|at
|DETROIT
|MERCY
|at WISCONSIN
|2½
|Michigan
|at MARIST
|6½
|Quinnipiac
|Saint Peter’s
|1
|at
|SIENA
|at MANHATTAN
|2½
|Rider
|at NORTHERN IOWA
|2½
|Missouri
|State
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|3½
|at
|MILWAUKEE
|at CINCINNATI
|6½
|Temple
|at UCF
|9½
|East
|Carolina
|George Mason
|4½
|at
|FORDHAM
|Cleveland State
|9½
|at
|GREEN
|BAY
|at CREIGHTON
|2½
|Marquette
|Memphis
|2½
|at
|SMU
|at OAKLAND
|6½
|Northern
|Kentucky
|New Mexico
|6½
|at
|SAN
|JOSE
|STATE
|at LOYOLA (MD)
|4½
|Lehigh
|at HARTFORD
|1½
|Stony
|Brook
|at BELLARMINE
|1½
|Jacksonville
|State
|at USC
|5½
|Washington
|State
|Mississippi State
|4½
|at
|MISSOURI
|NHL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at PITTSBURGH
|-134
|Carolina
|+112
|at N.Y ISLANDERS
|-250
|Montreal
|+202
|Florida
|-172
|at
|CHICAGO
|+142
|New York
|-182
|at
|OTTAWA
|+150
|at COLUMBUS
|-170
|Buffalo
|+140
|Dallas
|-250
|at
|ARIZONA
|+202
|at EDMONTON
|-113
|Minnesota
|-106
|Las Vegas
|-164
|at
|SAN
|JOSE
|+136
