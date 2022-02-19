College Basketball Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at IONA 12½ Fairfield Providence 3½ at BUTLER Houston 7½ at WICHITA STATE Wright…

College Basketball Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at IONA 12½ Fairfield Providence 3½ at BUTLER Houston 7½ at WICHITA STATE Wright State 1½ at DETROIT MERCY at WISCONSIN 2½ Michigan at MARIST 6½ Quinnipiac at NORTHERN IOWA 2½ Missouri State Purdue Fort Wayne 3½ at MILWAUKEE at CINCINNATI 6½ Temple at UCF 9½ East Carolina George Mason 4½ at FORDHAM Cleveland State 9½ at GREEN BAY at CREIGHTON 2½ Marquette Memphis 2½ at SMU at OAKLAND 6½ Northern Kentucky New Mexico 6½ at SAN JOSE STATE at LOYOLA (MD) 4½ Lehigh at HARTFORD 1½ Stony Brook at BELLARMINE 1½ Jacksonville State at USC 5½ Washington State Mississippi State 4½ at MISSOURI NHL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at PITTSBURGH -134 Carolina +112 at N.Y ISLANDERS -250 Montreal +202 Florida -172 at CHICAGO +142 New York -182 at OTTAWA +150 at COLUMBUS -170 Buffalo +140 Dallas -250 at ARIZONA +202 at EDMONTON -113 Minnesota -106 Las Vegas -164 at SAN JOSE +136

