The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 6:47 PM

College Basketball
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at IONA 12½ Fairfield
Providence at BUTLER
Houston at WICHITA STATE
Wright State at DETROIT MERCY
at WISCONSIN Michigan
at MARIST Quinnipiac
at NORTHERN IOWA Missouri State
Purdue Fort Wayne at MILWAUKEE
at CINCINNATI Temple
at UCF East Carolina
George Mason at FORDHAM
Cleveland State at GREEN BAY
at CREIGHTON Marquette
Memphis at SMU
at OAKLAND Northern Kentucky
New Mexico at SAN JOSE STATE
at LOYOLA (MD) Lehigh
at HARTFORD Stony Brook
at BELLARMINE Jacksonville State
at USC Washington State
Mississippi State at MISSOURI
NHL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at PITTSBURGH -134 Carolina +112
at N.Y ISLANDERS -250 Montreal +202
Florida -172 at CHICAGO +142
New York -182 at OTTAWA +150
at COLUMBUS -170 Buffalo +140
Dallas -250 at ARIZONA +202
at EDMONTON -113 Minnesota -106
Las Vegas -164 at SAN JOSE +136

