College Basketball Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at BAYLOR 13 TCU at FURMAN 6½ Wofford Tulsa 2 at SOUTH FLORIDA at NAVY 17½ Holy Cross at VERMONT 13½ UMBC at UCONN 6 Xavier at SYRACUSE 9 Boston College at UMASS 6 La Salle at TEXAS 2 Texas Tech at KENTUCKY 9 Alabama Southern Illinois 1½ at INDIANA STATE Ole Miss 3 at GEORGIA UTEP 8 at SOUTHERN MISS at WAKE FOREST 6 Notre Dame at CANISIUS 1 Niagara Dayton 6½ at SAINT JOSEPH’S (PA) at COLGATE 7 Boston University Auburn 4½ at FLORIDA at HOFSTRA 12 Northeastern at BRADLEY 9 Illinois State Mercer 5½ at WESTERN CAROLINA at OKLAHOMA STATE 4½ Kansas State Valparaiso 3 at EVANSVILLE at YOUNGSTOWN STATE 17½ IUPUI Oral Roberts 10 at NORTH DAKOTA at IOWA STATE 1½ Oklahoma at NORTH DAKOTA STATE 6 UMKC at OHIO STATE 4½ Iowa Akron 6 at EASTERN MICHIGAN at SAMFORD 1 UNC Greensboro Clemson 1 at LOUISVILLE Georgia State 3½ at GEORGIA SOUTHERN at UT ARLINGTON 2 Arkansas State Tarleton State 6½ at CHICAGO STATE Saint Louis 1 at DAVIDSON LSU 6 at SOUTH CAROLINA Delaware 9½ at WILLIAM & MARY SFA 13 at LAMAR at CHATTANOOGA 9½ VMI at SOUTHERN UTAH 2 Montana State Northwestern 2 at MINNESOTA at WYOMING 16½ Air Force at BUFFALO 18½ Western Michigan Tennessee 1 at ARKANSAS at VIRGINIA TECH 4 North Carolina at VILLANOVA 21½ Georgetown at MIAMI 3½ Virginia at VANDERBILT 3 Texas A&M at LOYOLA CHICAGO 9 Drake at SAINT BONAVENTURE 14½ Duquesne Rhode Island 4 at GEORGE WASHINGTON at BROWN 2½ Pennsylvania at DUKE 14 Florida State at BOISE STATE 4½ Utah State at CAL 2 Utah at JACKSONVILLE 5½ Kennesaw State at PITTSBURGH 3½ Georgia Tech at ARIZONA STATE 9 Oregon State at GRAND CANYON 2½ New Mexico State Colorado State 2 at UNLV at SETON HALL 9½ DePaul Kansas 6 at WEST VIRGINIA at GONZAGA 21 Santa Clara at UCSB 3 Long Beach State Loyola Marymount (CA) 1½ at PACIFIC (CA) at SAINT MARY’S (CA) 7 BYU at ARIZONA 17 Oregon at STANFORD 2 Colorado at UCLA 18 Washington CSU Fullerton 7 at CSU NORTHRIDGE NHL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Colorado -365 at BUFFALO +290 Edmonton -137 at WINNIPEG +114 Boston -154 at OTTAWA +128 at TORONTO -137 St. Louis +114 Los Angeles -205 at ARIZONA +168 at CALGARY -285 Seattle +230 at VANCOUVER -142 Anaheim +118

