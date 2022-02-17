OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Free skate world record shattered | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

February 17, 2022, 5:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
College Basketball
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at SAINT JOHN’S (NY) Butler
at YALE Pennsylvania
at HARVARD 15½ Columbia
at SIENA 1 Marist
at VCU 2 Richmond
at MISSISSIPPI STATE 10½ Missouri
at DETROIT MERCY Northern Kentucky
at DARTMOUTH 1 Cornell
at KENT STATE 1 Ohio
Cleveland State at MILWAUKEE
Purdue Fort Wayne at GREEN BAY
Maryland at NEBRASKA
at OAKLAND Wright State
NHL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at CAROLINA -156 Nashville +130
at MINNESOTA -118 Florida -102
Dallas -134 at CHICAGO +112
at LAS VEGAS -184 Los Angeles +152

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

Security is the name of the game in DevOps, federal tech leaders say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up