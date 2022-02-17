|College Basketball
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at SAINT JOHN’S (NY)
|8½
|Butler
|at YALE
|4½
|Pennsylvania
|at HARVARD
|15½
|Columbia
|at SIENA
|1
|Marist
|at VCU
|2
|Richmond
|at MISSISSIPPI STATE
|10½
|Missouri
|at DETROIT MERCY
|1½
|Northern
|Kentucky
|at DARTMOUTH
|1
|Cornell
|at KENT STATE
|1
|Ohio
|Cleveland State
|6½
|at
|MILWAUKEE
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|5½
|at
|GREEN
|BAY
|Maryland
|1½
|at
|NEBRASKA
|at OAKLAND
|3½
|Wright
|State
|NHL
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at CAROLINA
|-156
|Nashville
|+130
|at MINNESOTA
|-118
|Florida
|-102
|Dallas
|-134
|at
|CHICAGO
|+112
|at LAS VEGAS
|-184
|Los
|Angeles
|+152
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.