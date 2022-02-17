College Basketball Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at SAINT JOHN’S (NY) 8½ Butler at YALE 4½ Pennsylvania at HARVARD 15½ Columbia…

Listen now to WTOP News

College Basketball Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at SAINT JOHN’S (NY) 8½ Butler at YALE 4½ Pennsylvania at HARVARD 15½ Columbia at SIENA 1 Marist at VCU 2 Richmond at MISSISSIPPI STATE 10½ Missouri at DETROIT MERCY 1½ Northern Kentucky at DARTMOUTH 1 Cornell at KENT STATE 1 Ohio Cleveland State 6½ at MILWAUKEE Purdue Fort Wayne 5½ at GREEN BAY Maryland 1½ at NEBRASKA at OAKLAND 3½ Wright State NHL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at CAROLINA -156 Nashville +130 at MINNESOTA -118 Florida -102 Dallas -134 at CHICAGO +112 at LAS VEGAS -184 Los Angeles +152

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.