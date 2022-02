College Basketball Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at FAIRFIELD 5½ Manhattan at SOUTH CAROLINA UPSTATE 2½ Presbyterian Colgate 7½ at ARMY…

College Basketball Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at FAIRFIELD 5½ Manhattan at SOUTH CAROLINA UPSTATE 2½ Presbyterian Colgate 7½ at ARMY Campbell 2½ at RADFORD at XAVIER 8½ Saint John’s (NY) UNC Asheville 8½ at CHARLESTON SOUTHERN at MERCER 3 East Tennessee State George Mason 2 at SAINT JOSEPH’S (PA) at GARDNER-WEBB 4½ Winthrop Miami 1½ at LOUISVILLE Wofford 5½ at CITADEL at SAINT BONAVENTURE 11 UMass N.C. A&T 4½ at HAMPTON at NOTRE DAME 10½ Boston College Vermont 9½ at NEW HAMPSHIRE at BINGHAMTON 1½ Albany (NY) at HARTFORD 11½ Maine Furman 13 at WESTERN CAROLINA at LSU 17½ Georgia at ALABAMA 5½ Mississippi State at DUQUESNE 4½ George Washington at SFA 19½ Chicago State at DRAKE 16 Evansville at SAINT LOUIS 14 La Salle at NORTH CAROLINA 13½ Pittsburgh at MARQUETTE 13½ Georgetown Loyola Chicago 9½ at VALPARAISO Seattle U 6½ at UT RIO GRANDE VALLEY Utah Valley 1½ at TARLETON STATE Purdue 5 at NORTHWESTERN SMU 4½ at TEMPLE at AUBURN 14½ Vanderbilt at TEXAS TECH 1½ Baylor Morehead State 10 at UT MARTIN Boise State 10½ at AIR FORCE Grand Canyon 3½ at CAL BAPTIST at FRESNO STATE 6 UNLV Gonzaga 29½ at PEPPERDINE NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Atlanta 4½ (OFF) at ORLANDO at INDIANA 1 (OFF) Washington at BOSTON 12½ (214) Detroit at NEW YORK 6½ (OFF) Brooklyn at CHICAGO 5½ (233) Sacramento at MINNESOTA 2 (OFF) Toronto San Antonio 6 (OFF) at OKLAHOMA CITY at MEMPHIS 11½ (OFF) Portland at PHOENIX 15½ (234) Houston at GOLDEN STATE 5½ (224) Denver Utah 4½ (227) at LA LAKERS NHL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Minnesota -152 at WINNIPEG +126 at CAROLINA -120 Florida +100 at CALGARY -178 Anaheim +146 at LAS VEGAS -122 Colorado +102

