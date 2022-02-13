SUPER BOWL LVI: What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
The Associated Press

February 13, 2022, 5:33 PM

College Basketball
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at UNC WILMINGTON 13 William & Mary
UMBC 3 at NEW HAMPSHIRE
at SAINT BONAVENTURE Saint Louis
at AUSTIN PEAY 13 Eastern Illinois
at DELAWARE JMU
at VIRGINIA TECH 6 Virginia
Cleveland State at PURDUE FORT WAYNE
at FAIRFIELD Canisius
at KANSAS STATE 3 West Virginia
at LEHIGH 5 Bucknell
at MARIST Niagara
at CHARLESTON (SC) Drexel
at COPPIN STATE North Carolina Central
at UCF Tulsa
at DAVIDSON 14½ Duquesne
Western Kentucky 11½ at SOUTHERN MISS
at NORTHERN COLORADO 1 Southern Utah
at UIC 16½ IUPUI
at CREIGHTON 12 Georgetown
at ALABAMA STATE 11½ Mississippi Valley State
Dayton 2 at RHODE ISLAND
at KANSAS 11 Oklahoma State
at OREGON Washington State
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at WASHINGTON 4 (217½) Detroit
at NEW YORK 8 (205½) Oklahoma City
Sacramento 4 (224) at BROOKLYN
at MILWAUKEE 14½ (232) Portland
at CHICAGO 5 (233½) San Antonio
Toronto (221½) at NEW ORLEANS
at UTAH 13½ (229) Houston
at DENVER 10½ (224½) Orlando
Golden State (222½) at LA CLIPPERS
NHL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at MINNESOTA -235 Detroit +190
Toronto -215 at SEATTLE +176
at WINNIPEG -164 Chicago +136
Edmonton -150 at SAN JOSE +125

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

