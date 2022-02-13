|College Basketball
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at UNC WILMINGTON
|13
|William
|&
|Mary
|UMBC
|3
|at
|NEW
|HAMPSHIRE
|at SAINT BONAVENTURE
|1½
|Saint
|Louis
|at AUSTIN PEAY
|13
|Eastern
|Illinois
|at DELAWARE
|5½
|JMU
|at VIRGINIA TECH
|6
|Virginia
|Cleveland State
|1½
|at
|PURDUE
|FORT
|WAYNE
|at FAIRFIELD
|6½
|Canisius
|at KANSAS STATE
|3
|West
|Virginia
|at LEHIGH
|5
|Bucknell
|at MARIST
|4½
|Niagara
|at CHARLESTON (SC)
|4½
|Drexel
|at COPPIN STATE
|1½
|North
|Carolina
|Central
|at UCF
|7½
|Tulsa
|at DAVIDSON
|14½
|Duquesne
|Western Kentucky
|11½
|at
|SOUTHERN
|MISS
|at NORTHERN COLORADO
|1
|Southern
|Utah
|at UIC
|16½
|IUPUI
|at CREIGHTON
|12
|Georgetown
|at ALABAMA STATE
|11½
|Mississippi
|Valley
|State
|Dayton
|2
|at
|RHODE
|ISLAND
|at KANSAS
|11
|Oklahoma
|State
|at OREGON
|3½
|Washington
|State
|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at WASHINGTON
|4
|(217½)
|Detroit
|at NEW YORK
|8
|(205½)
|Oklahoma
|City
|Sacramento
|4
|(224)
|at
|BROOKLYN
|at MILWAUKEE
|14½
|(232)
|Portland
|at CHICAGO
|5
|(233½)
|San
|Antonio
|Toronto
|3½
|(221½)
|at
|NEW
|ORLEANS
|at UTAH
|13½
|(229)
|Houston
|at DENVER
|10½
|(224½)
|Orlando
|Golden State
|5½
|(222½)
|at
|LA
|CLIPPERS
|NHL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at MINNESOTA
|-235
|Detroit
|+190
|Toronto
|-215
|at
|SEATTLE
|+176
|at WINNIPEG
|-164
|Chicago
|+136
|Edmonton
|-150
|at
|SAN
|JOSE
|+125
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.