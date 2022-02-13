College Basketball Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at UNC WILMINGTON 13 William & Mary UMBC 3 at NEW HAMPSHIRE at SAINT…

College Basketball Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at UNC WILMINGTON 13 William & Mary UMBC 3 at NEW HAMPSHIRE at SAINT BONAVENTURE 1½ Saint Louis at AUSTIN PEAY 13 Eastern Illinois at DELAWARE 5½ JMU at VIRGINIA TECH 6 Virginia Cleveland State 1½ at PURDUE FORT WAYNE at FAIRFIELD 6½ Canisius at KANSAS STATE 3 West Virginia at LEHIGH 5 Bucknell at MARIST 4½ Niagara at CHARLESTON (SC) 4½ Drexel at COPPIN STATE 1½ North Carolina Central at UCF 7½ Tulsa at DAVIDSON 14½ Duquesne Western Kentucky 11½ at SOUTHERN MISS at NORTHERN COLORADO 1 Southern Utah at UIC 16½ IUPUI at CREIGHTON 12 Georgetown at ALABAMA STATE 11½ Mississippi Valley State Dayton 2 at RHODE ISLAND at KANSAS 11 Oklahoma State at OREGON 3½ Washington State NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at WASHINGTON 4 (217½) Detroit at NEW YORK 8 (205½) Oklahoma City Sacramento 4 (224) at BROOKLYN at MILWAUKEE 14½ (232) Portland at CHICAGO 5 (233½) San Antonio Toronto 3½ (221½) at NEW ORLEANS at UTAH 13½ (229) Houston at DENVER 10½ (224½) Orlando Golden State 5½ (222½) at LA CLIPPERS NHL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at MINNESOTA -235 Detroit +190 Toronto -215 at SEATTLE +176 at WINNIPEG -164 Chicago +136 Edmonton -150 at SAN JOSE +125

