The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 5:32 PM

College Basketball
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at YOUNGSTOWN STATE 8 Robert Morris
UConn at SAINT JOHN’S (NY)
at WRIGHT STATE Northern Kentucky
at IONA Monmouth
at OAKLAND Detroit Mercy
at RIDER Siena
at PURDUE 15 Maryland
at MILWAUKEE 5 Green Bay
at QUINNIPIAC 5 Manhattan
UAB 8 at OLD DOMINION
at IOWA 16½ Nebraska
at ILLINOIS 10 Northwestern
at MIDDLE TENNESSEE Charlotte
at UTEP Marshall
at UNC GREENSBORO Mercer
at LOYOLA CHICAGO 8 Northern Iowa
at BOISE STATE Colorado State
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BOSTON OFF (OFF) Atlanta
at INDIANA OFF (OFF) Minnesota
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
LA Rams 4 4 (48½) at CINCINNATI
NHL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at WASHINGTON -280 Ottawa +225
at MONTREAL -111 Buffalo -108
Pittsburgh -192 at NEW JERSEY +158
Colorado -156 at DALLAS +130

