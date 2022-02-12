|College Basketball
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at YOUNGSTOWN STATE
|8
|Robert
|Morris
|UConn
|3½
|at
|SAINT
|JOHN’S
|(NY)
|at WRIGHT STATE
|5½
|Northern
|Kentucky
|at IONA
|8½
|Monmouth
|at OAKLAND
|8½
|Detroit
|Mercy
|at RIDER
|2½
|Siena
|at PURDUE
|15
|Maryland
|at MILWAUKEE
|5
|Green
|Bay
|at QUINNIPIAC
|5
|Manhattan
|UAB
|8
|at
|OLD
|DOMINION
|at IOWA
|16½
|Nebraska
|at ILLINOIS
|10
|Northwestern
|at MIDDLE TENNESSEE
|7½
|Charlotte
|at UTEP
|6½
|Marshall
|at UNC GREENSBORO
|4½
|Mercer
|at LOYOLA CHICAGO
|8
|Northern
|Iowa
|at BOISE STATE
|2½
|Colorado
|State
|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Atlanta
|at INDIANA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Minnesota
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|LA Rams
|4
|4
|(48½)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|NHL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at WASHINGTON
|-280
|Ottawa
|+225
|at MONTREAL
|-111
|Buffalo
|-108
|Pittsburgh
|-192
|at
|NEW
|JERSEY
|+158
|Colorado
|-156
|at
|DALLAS
|+130
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.