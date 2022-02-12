College Basketball Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at YOUNGSTOWN STATE 8 Robert Morris UConn 3½ at SAINT JOHN’S (NY) at WRIGHT…

College Basketball Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at YOUNGSTOWN STATE 8 Robert Morris UConn 3½ at SAINT JOHN’S (NY) at WRIGHT STATE 5½ Northern Kentucky at IONA 8½ Monmouth at OAKLAND 8½ Detroit Mercy at RIDER 2½ Siena at PURDUE 15 Maryland at MILWAUKEE 5 Green Bay at QUINNIPIAC 5 Manhattan UAB 8 at OLD DOMINION at IOWA 16½ Nebraska at ILLINOIS 10 Northwestern at MIDDLE TENNESSEE 7½ Charlotte at UTEP 6½ Marshall at UNC GREENSBORO 4½ Mercer at LOYOLA CHICAGO 8 Northern Iowa at BOISE STATE 2½ Colorado State NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON OFF (OFF) Atlanta at INDIANA OFF (OFF) Minnesota NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG LA Rams 4 4 (48½) at CINCINNATI NHL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at WASHINGTON -280 Ottawa +225 at MONTREAL -111 Buffalo -108 Pittsburgh -192 at NEW JERSEY +158 Colorado -156 at DALLAS +130

