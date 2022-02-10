College Basketball Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at XAVIER 1½ UConn Wright State 7½ at MILWAUKEE at YOUNGSTOWN STATE 1 Detroit…

College Basketball Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at XAVIER 1½ UConn Wright State 7½ at MILWAUKEE at YOUNGSTOWN STATE 1 Detroit Mercy Oakland 6 at ROBERT MORRIS at AKRON 3½ Kent State Northern Kentucky 5½ at GREEN BAY at UTAH STATE 12½ Nevada at SAINT LOUIS 6½ Saint Bonaventure Iona 8½ at SIENA at COLORADO STATE 6 Fresno State at BOISE STATE 8 UNLV NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 11½ (OFF) Oklahoma City Charlotte 6½ (OFF) at DETROIT at INDIANA OFF (OFF) Cleveland at ATLANTA 7 (232) San Antonio at BOSTON 3½ (217½) Denver at CHICAGO 3½ (240½) Minnesota at UTAH OFF (OFF) Orlando NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG LA Rams 4 4 (48½) at CINCINNATI NHL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at DALLAS -140 Winnipeg +116 at EDMONTON -144 N.Y Islanders +120 Tampa Bay -285 at ARIZONA +230 at ANAHEIM -160 Seattle +132

