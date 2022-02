College Basketball Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at WAGNER 8½ Mount St. Mary’s at TOWSON 18 William & Mary at APPALACHIAN…

College Basketball Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at WAGNER 8½ Mount St. Mary’s at TOWSON 18 William & Mary at APPALACHIAN STATE 6½ Georgia Southern at LONGWOOD 8½ South Carolina Upstate at CLEVELAND STATE 9½ UIC at WESTERN ILLINOIS 1 North Dakota State at MIDDLE TENNESSEE 6½ Old Dominion Indiana State 4½ at EVANSVILLE Louisiana Tech 3½ at CHARLOTTE Ohio 12½ at CENTRAL MICHIGAN at MERRIMACK 5½ Cent. Conn. St. at TROY 3½ Arkansas State at MARSHALL 5 Florida International at DELAWARE 8 Northeastern at JMU 6½ Elon Iowa 4 at MARYLAND at COASTAL CAROLINA 1½ Georgia State at LIU 7½ Saint Francis (BKN) at DREXEL 1½ Hofstra at PURDUE FORT WAYNE 19 IUPUI at UNC GREENSBORO 8½ Citadel at VMI 5 Mercer at UAB 24½ Southern Miss Bryant 5½ at SACRED HEART at UL MONROE 1 UT Arlington at UTAH VALLEY 1½ Grand Canyon at ST. THOMAS 7 North Dakota Duke 7½ at CLEMSON at SOUTH ALABAMA 15½ Little Rock SFA 12½ at CHICAGO STATE at LOUISIANA 1 Texas State at NEW ORLEANS 3½ Texas A&M-CC at NICHOLLS STATE 15½ Incarnate Word South Dakota 6 at OMAHA at BELMONT 10 Morehead State at WESTERN KENTUCKY 5 Florida Atlantic at AUSTIN PEAY 3 Southeast Missouri State at NORTHWESTERN STATE 6½ Houston Baptist Tennessee Tech 9½ at EASTERN ILLINOIS Murray State 14½ at TENNESSEE STATE Weber State 3½ at EASTERN WASHINGTON at SE LOUISIANA 4½ McNeese Arizona 6 at WASHINGTON STATE at GONZAGA 33 Pacific (CA) Purdue 3 at MICHIGAN South Dakota State 12½ at DENVER at SAINT MARY’S (CA) 15½ San Diego New Mexico State 10½ at DIXIE STATE at IDAHO 3½ Idaho State at MONTANA 12 Northern Arizona at MONTANA STATE 10½ Portland State at OREGON 8½ Stanford UCSB 2½ at CSU BAKERSFIELD at UC IRVINE 5 UC Riverside Northern Colorado 6 at SACRAMENTO STATE at SEATTLE U 13 UT Rio Grande Valley at CAL POLY 5 CSU Northridge at CAL BAPTIST 12 Lamar BYU 8 at LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (CA) at SAN FRANCISCO 18½ Pepperdine at WASHINGTON 1½ Arizona State at HAWAII 3½ Long Beach State NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Memphis 10 (OFF) at DETROIT at WASHINGTON 1½ (OFF) Brooklyn Miami 4 (OFF) at NEW ORLEANS Toronto 6½ (OFF) at HOUSTON at DALLAS 5½ (OFF) LA Clippers at GOLDEN STATE OFF (OFF) New York at PHOENIX 3½ (232½) Milwaukee NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG LA Rams 4 4 (48½) at CINCINNATI NHL Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Washington -210 at MONTREAL +175 at BUFFALO -110 Columbus -110 at BOSTON -118 Carolina +100 Pittsburgh -200 at OTTAWA +170 at ST. LOUIS -270 New Jersey +220 at COLORADO -120 Tampa Bay +100 Toronto -125 at CALGARY -105

