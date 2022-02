College Basketball Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at TOWSON 19 William & Mary at APPALACHIAN STATE 6½ Georgia Southern at MARSHALL…

College Basketball Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at TOWSON 19 William & Mary at APPALACHIAN STATE 6½ Georgia Southern at MARSHALL 4½ Florida International at WESTERN ILLINOIS 1 North Dakota State Indiana State 3½ at EVANSVILLE at DREXEL 1½ Hofstra at PURDUE FORT WAYNE 18½ IUPUI at CLEVELAND STATE 10 UIC at UNC GREENSBORO 8 Citadel at VMI 5 Mercer Ohio 12½ at CENTRAL MICHIGAN at UAB 24½ Southern Miss at TROY 3 Arkansas State at DELAWARE 8 Northeastern at JMU 6½ Elon Iowa 4 at MARYLAND at COASTAL CAROLINA 1½ Georgia State Louisiana Tech 3½ at CHARLOTTE NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Memphis -9 (OFF) at DETROIT at WASHINGTON -1½ (OFF) Brooklyn Miami -4 (OFF) at NEW ORLEANS Toronto -6½ (OFF) at HOUSTON at DALLAS OFF (OFF) LA Clippers at GOLDEN STATE OFF (OFF) New York at PHOENIX -3½ (232½) Milwaukee NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG LA Rams 4 4 (48½) at CINCINNATI NHL Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Washington -210 at MONTREAL +175 at BUFFALO -110 Columbus -110 at BOSTON -118 Carolina +100 Pittsburgh -200 at OTTAWA +170 at ST. LOUIS -270 New Jersey +220 at COLORADO -120 Tampa Bay +100 Toronto -125 at CALGARY -105

