College Basketball Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at TOWSON 19 William & Mary at APPALACHIAN STATE 6½ Georgia Southern at MARSHALL 4½ Florida International at WESTERN ILLINOIS 1 North Dakota State Indiana State 3½ at EVANSVILLE at DREXEL 1½ Hofstra at PURDUE FORT WAYNE 18½ IUPUI at CLEVELAND STATE 10 UIC at UNC GREENSBORO 8 Citadel at VMI 5 Mercer Ohio 12½ at CENTRAL MICHIGAN at UAB 24½ Southern Miss at TROY 3 Arkansas State at DELAWARE 8 Northeastern at JMU 6½ Elon Iowa 4 at MARYLAND at COASTAL CAROLINA 1½ Georgia State Louisiana Tech 3½ at CHARLOTTE NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT OFF (OFF) Memphis at WASHINGTON OFF (OFF) Brooklyn at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) Miami at HOUSTON OFF (OFF) Toronto at DALLAS OFF (OFF) LA Clippers at GOLDEN STATE OFF (OFF) New York at PHOENIX OFF (OFF) Milwaukee NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG LA Rams 4 4 (48½) at CINCINNATI NHL Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at MONTREAL OFF Washington OFF at BUFFALO OFF Columbus OFF at BOSTON OFF Carolina OFF at OTTAWA OFF Pittsburgh OFF at ST. LOUIS OFF New Jersey OFF at COLORADO OFF Tampa Bay OFF at CALGARY OFF Toronto OFF

