College Basketball Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at CORNELL 15½ Columbia at FLORIDA 14½ Georgia at UNC ASHEVILLE 10½ Hampton at GEORGE MASON 1 Richmond at ALBANY (NY) 13½ Maine at STONY BROOK 3½ UMass-Lowell at SETON HALL 3 Xavier at FAIRFIELD 5½ Quinnipiac at HARVARD 1 Yale Houston 6½ at SMU Cincinnati 7 at SOUTH FLORIDA at MIAMI 9 Georgia Tech at N.C. A&T 9½ Charleston Southern at PRESBYTERIAN 2½ High Point at VERMONT 17½ Binghamton at COLGATE 13½ Lehigh Ohio State 2½ at RUTGERS at UMBC 6½ Hartford at DAVIDSON 10½ Saint Joseph’s (PA) at UMASS 6½ George Washington Bellarmine 2½ at NORTH FLORIDA at JACKSONVILLE 4½ Eastern Kentucky at BUCKNELL 5½ American at CAMPBELL 2½ Gardner-Webb at WINTHROP 9½ Radford at BOSTON UNIVERSITY 7½ Army Loyola (MD) 5½ at HOLY CROSS Oakland 3 at YOUNGSTOWN STATE at DAYTON 13½ Duquesne Detroit Mercy 2½ at ROBERT MORRIS at CHATTANOOGA 18 Western Carolina Wake Forest 2½ at NC STATE at NOTRE DAME 7½ Louisville at KENNESAW STATE 11½ Central Arkansas at FGCU 7½ North Alabama Jacksonville State 6½ at STETSON Baylor 6 at KANSAS STATE at NORTHERN IOWA 7 Southern Illinois Northern Kentucky 2 at MILWAUKEE at MEMPHIS 9 Tulane at DRAKE 2 Missouri State at ILLINOIS STATE 4 Valparaiso Wright State 7½ at GREEN BAY Wofford 3½ at SAMFORD Alabama 5 at OLE MISS at FLORIDA STATE 10½ Pittsburgh at DEPAUL 8 Georgetown Texas Tech 3 at OKLAHOMA Tennessee 1 at MISSISSIPPI STATE Minnesota 2 at NEBRASKA Loyola Chicago 4 at BRADLEY at OREGON STATE 1 Cal San Diego State 14 at SAN JOSE STATE NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND 6 (OFF) San Antonio Chicago 1 (OFF) at CHARLOTTE Toronto 9½ (OFF) at OKLAHOMA CITY Minnesota 5 (234½) at SACRAMENTO at UTAH 3½ (OFF) Golden State at PORTLAND OFF (OFF) LA Lakers NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG LA Rams 4 4 (48½) at CINCINNATI NHL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Detroit -115 at PHILADELPHIA -105 at DALLAS -120 Nashville +100 at EDMONTON -195 Chicago +165 at CALGARY -140 Las Vegas +120 at SEATTLE -260 Arizona +215 NY Islanders -120 at VANCOUVER +100

