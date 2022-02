College Basketball Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at CORNELL 15½ Columbia at FLORIDA 15 Georgia at UNC ASHEVILLE 10½ Hampton Oakland…

Listen now to WTOP News

College Basketball Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at CORNELL 15½ Columbia at FLORIDA 15 Georgia at UNC ASHEVILLE 10½ Hampton Oakland 3 at YOUNGSTOWN STATE at GEORGE MASON 1 Richmond at SETON HALL 3 Xavier at DAVIDSON 10½ Saint Joseph’s (PA) at UMASS 6½ George Washington at FAIRFIELD 5½ Quinnipiac at NOTRE DAME 8 Louisville Wake Forest 2½ at NC STATE at CHATTANOOGA 18 Western Carolina Detroit Mercy 2½ at ROBERT MORRIS at DAYTON 13½ Duquesne Ohio State 3½ at RUTGERS at MIAMI 9 Georgia Tech Cincinnati 7 at SOUTH FLORIDA Houston 6½ at SMU at HARVARD 1 Yale Wright State 7 at GREEN BAY Baylor 6 at KANSAS STATE at DRAKE 2 Missouri State Northern Kentucky 2 at MILWAUKEE at NORTHERN IOWA 6 Southern Illinois at MEMPHIS 9 Tulane at ILLINOIS STATE 4 Valparaiso Wofford 3½ at SAMFORD Alabama 5½ at OLE MISS Tennessee 1½ at MISSISSIPPI STATE Loyola Chicago 3½ at BRADLEY Minnesota 2 at NEBRASKA Texas Tech 3 at OKLAHOMA at DEPAUL 8 Georgetown at FLORIDA STATE 10½ Pittsburgh San Diego State 14 at SAN JOSE STATE at OREGON STATE 1 Cal NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) San Antonio at CHARLOTTE OFF (OFF) Chicago at OKLAHOMA CITY OFF (OFF) Toronto at UTAH OFF (OFF) Golden State at PORTLAND OFF (OFF) LA Lakers Minnesota 5 (234½) at SACRAMENTO FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG LA Rams 4 4 (48½) at CINCINNATI NHL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Detroit -115 at PHILADELPHIA -105 at DALLAS -120 Nashville +100 at EDMONTON -195 Chicago +165 at CALGARY -140 Las Vegas +120 at SEATTLE -260 Arizona +215 NY Islanders -120 at VANCOUVER +100

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.