College Basketball Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at FLORIDA ATLANTIC 6½ Old Dominion at CLEMSON 1 North Carolina at UCONN 5½ Marquette at BALL STATE 10½ Central Michigan Saint Louis 8½ at LA SALLE at BUFFALO 13 Eastern Michigan at TCU 3 Oklahoma State Kentucky 11½ at SOUTH CAROLINA at WEST VIRGINIA 1½ Iowa State Auburn 2½ at ARKANSAS LSU 2½ at TEXAS A&M at KENT STATE 7 Bowling Green at TOLEDO 4 Ohio at MIAMI (OH) 10½ Western Michigan at MICHIGAN STATE 4½ Wisconsin at INDIANA STATE 9½ Evansville at LIBERTY 15½ Lipscomb at VCU 6½ Rhode Island at SAINT BONAVENTURE 12 Fordham at TULSA 5½ East Carolina Akron 8 at NORTHERN ILLINOIS Syracuse 3½ at BOSTON COLLEGE UMKC 1½ at ST. THOMAS Villanova 4½ at SAINT JOHN’S (NY) at UCF 1½ Wichita State at PURDUE 6 Illinois Michigan 1½ at PENN STATE at NORTHWESTERN 1 Indiana at WYOMING 2½ Utah State at VANDERBILT 7 Missouri at CREIGHTON 7½ Butler at USC 20 Pacific (CA) at SAN FRANCISCO 18 Portland at UNLV 10 Air Force at LONG BEACH STATE 1½ CSU Fullerton Saint Mary’s (CA) 2½ at SANTA CLARA Colorado State 5 at NEVADA UCLA 7½ at STANFORD NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 2½ (OFF) Phoenix at BROOKLYN OFF (OFF) Boston at ATLANTA 6 (OFF) Indiana at MEMPHIS 7½ (228½) LA Clippers at NEW ORLEANS 6 (OFF) Houston at DALLAS OFF (OFF) Detroit at DENVER OFF (OFF) New York Milwaukee 4½ (230½) at LA LAKERS at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) Minnesota at PORTLAND 3½ (224½) Orlando NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG LA Rams 4 4 (48½) at CINCINNATI NHL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at BOSTON -134 Pittsburgh +114 Carolina -275 at OTTAWA +220 at MONTREAL -125 New Jersey +104 at WASHINGTON -265 Columbus +215 Minnesota -150 at WINNIPEG +125 at EDMONTON -113 Las Vegas -106 at VANCOUVER -255 Arizona +205

